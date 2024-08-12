Warming up for the work week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – I hope you have enjoyed the pleasant weekend weather because the heat and humidity are coming back to Northeast Mississippi this week! Daily high temperatures will quickly ramp up into the mid and upper 90s with rain chances increasing by midweek.

TONIGHT: It is our last night in the 60s as overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s tonight. We will have a few passing clouds tonight and low humidity so perfect weather to get outdoors and look for some meteors! The Perseid meteor shower will dazzle our sky tonight with the best viewing beginning around 11 pm and lasting through dawn. The best place to see the meteors will be in very dark places away from any light pollution.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will climb back into the mid 90s for us tomorrow. We will stay dry tomorrow with dewpoints in the 60s that will keep the extreme heat indices at bay. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds headed out the door with a north-westerly wind at 5 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD: We are starting the work week off on a dry note, but as moisture begins to return to our neck of the woods, we will begin to see an uptick in those rain chances towards midweek.