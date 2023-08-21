Water line break prompts boil water notice issue for Shuqualak

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A heads up for some Noxubee County residents.

If you get your water from the Town of Shuqualak, you need to take some extra precautions for a few days.

A water line break on North Constantine Street has prompted a boil water notice.

The leak has been fixed, but Shuqualak water customers need to boil their water for at least one minute before use until the water department gets the all-clear from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

