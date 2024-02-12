Water Valley special election for mayor: Tuesday, February 13

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – A quick reminder to Water Valley residents, be sure to leave a little extra time in your schedule to go out and vote.

Water Valley is holding a special election on February 13 for the recently vacated Mayor’s office.

Former Mayor Donald Gray had to resign that position after he was elected Chancery Clerk of Yalobusha County.

Three area businessmen, Ron Hart, Tommy Reynolds, and Terry Rocket qualified for the race.

There will be some changes to polling places for that election.

Voters in Wards 1 and 2 will vote at the Depot, while those in Wards 3 and 4 will vote at the police station.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

