Water Valley Street kicks off The Hills are Alive series

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – This Saturday, Water Valley Main Street kicks off its “The Hills are Alive” Summer Sunset Series: Get Down in the Valley.

According to the Water Valley Main Street Facebook page, it will take place in the Pocket Park in downtown Water Valley.

Entertainment for the night will be Neshun Holmes.

There will be food available for purchase from the Everdale Missionary Baptist Church Youth Department.

People are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and good company.

For more information, contact Water Valley Main Street at (601)927-8624 or mainstreetwatervalley@gmail.com.

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