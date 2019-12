COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI and Vitalent have joined together for a blood drive during a time when donations are down 20%.

The WCBI Community Blood Drive will be December 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA.

All blood donors will receive a long-sleeve “Experience the Wonder” tshirt and be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, call 8-77-25VITAL or click here.