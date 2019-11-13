WCBI Athlete of the Week: New Albany’s CJ Hill

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) -New Albany sophomore running back CJ Hill had the game of his life in the Bulldog’s round one win over Shannon.

Last Friday, Hill racked up 299 yards of offense, and seven touchdowns, in the 54-32 win.

“It’s my first time having seven, but we just worked on it all week,” says Hill.

“I wasn’t really worried about the stats so much as getting the win. Moving on to the 2nd round of the playoffs, this is the first time New Albany has done that in a while…”

The win was New Albany’s first in the postseason since 2012.

Hill had a breakout sophomore season, as this performance, Friday, third straight game with at least 200 yards rushing.