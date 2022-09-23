WCBI hosts annual Senior Expo this Thursday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Take a few minutes for yourself.

The WCBI Senior Expo is this week.

Come join the vendors for one-on-one conversations about health, fitness, insurance, and finances. You can also find out the best way to plan for your future

You can visit with health care advocates, financial planners, and insurance experts at the WCBI Senior Expo this Thursday. That’s September 29th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church in Columbus.

