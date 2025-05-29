WCBI hosts job fair in Starkville

WCBI regularly hosts job fairs around the area to connect industries with potential employees looking for work.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Opportunity is in the air.

The WCBI job fair was in Starkville once again.

Whether you’re looking for a Summer job like Jonathan Hammond.

“Uber is completely dead in Starkville,” Hammond said. “In the summer, all the students leave.”

Or just looking to expand your horizons like Tracey Abbey.

“A little bit of knowledge in everything,” Abbey said. “I think that’ll get you sometimes further in life than anything else. That has carried me from owning my own business to going into law enforcement.”

The WCBI job fair is here for you.

Abbey said since she’s new to the area, she’s just testing the waters.

“Today I’m just here seeing what’s available,” Abbey said. “I’m fairly new to the area, so I’m really not sure what all is out there.”

Hammond said job fairs are a great resource to fast-track the employment process.

“Job fairs like this are phenomenal,” Hammond said. “You get to fast-track the interview process. You get to interact directly with potential employers and get to understand what they’re all about. And get some really cool swag.”

An intern with Prestage Farms, Jesse Prater, said it’s been exciting seeing all the potential candidates.

“It’s been great just seeing new faces, potential people that want to work with us,” Prater said.

Starling Jones, a Partner.co representative, said he loves sharing positivity with the community.

“I just like sharing good news,” Jones said. “I like to be upbeat, share stuff with people that has an upward-bound meaning.”

As of April of this year, 4% of Mississippi’s population was unemployed.

