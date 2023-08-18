WCBI Job Fair sees dozens of jobseekers visit with potential employers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Employers looking to round out their rosters and workers looking to move up in the marketplace came together in Columbus.

20 area businesses joined WCBI at Columbus Place to scout out potential employees, and hundreds of job seekers showed up to find out what opportunities were on the table.

Companies like the Eat With Us Group in Columbus and Steel Dust Recycling from Millport drew a lot of interest from potential workers.

“We brought in several applications and we’ve already given out 50 plus applications to potential candidates to come join our family at SDR,” said Human Resource Manager of S.D.R. Joe Fleming.

Fleming said they already plan to move forward on some of those candidates.

“We’d like to be able to interview at least 20 out of those 50 and out of those we hope at least 50% we can extend job offers to,” said Fleming.

Human Resource Director for the Eat With Us Group Ashley Wilson said events like these help them build their teams.

“We’re always trying to hire and there’s never a hiring season for us that season is all year long so we’ve had a great turnout so far,” said Wilson.

Wilson said one new person is better than none.

“My goal is always just to hire one person so if I can hire one person to add to the team then I call it a successful job fair,” said Wilson.

If you missed this job fair, mark your calendar for the next. WCBI will host another one on September 7 at the Starkville Sportsplex from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

