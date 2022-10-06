WCBI Job Fair vendors gathered applications, had successful day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Those looking for a job and those needing employees had a one-stop shop today.

The WCBI Job Fair was held this morning at the Lyceum at Lee.

More than 20 vendors were set up to take applications and resumes.

WCBI hosts similar job fairs throughout the year.

The event allows those ready for a new career to meet face-to-face with companies that have openings.

“It’s really hard to find good jobs in today’s world and these fine people are helping us. So, it’s a great opportunity not only for the Golden Triangle but for all area individuals,” said Morgan Baucom, a job seeker.

