WCBI News expands: Hour-long WCBI News at 9

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Here’s a program note for you.

WCBI News is expanding.

Beginning this evening, you can watch WCBI News at 9 for an entire hour.

That’s one hour of local news, weather, and trending topics with Marcus Hunter and Meteorologist Ashleigh Bryant plus Sports Talk every night with Marcus and WCBI Sports Director Jon Sokoloff.

You can watch WCBI News at 9 on Fox4 and the CW.

Tune in this evening for one hour beginning at 9.

And, then you can watch WCBI News at 10 here on WCBI.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X