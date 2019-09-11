WCBI Player of the Week: Caledonia VB’s Suggs and Brooks

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) — WCBI’s player of the week features a dynamic duo on the volleyball court.

Caledonia volleyball hitter Tori Brooks and libero Maddy Suggs have played a big part in the Feds current 11-3 record.

As an all-state all-star Brooks leads the team in kills with 109 while, Suggs, leads the Feds with 185 digs so far this season.

The pair originally started playing softball together when they were in the fifth grade,

Both saying it’s nice to have their hard work being noticed.

“It feels good because I’ve been working my whole entire career since 7th grade,” Suggs said. “I’ve been on teams with people who’ve gotten it. I’m pretty sure my brother gotten it too. It’s pretty cool to get it and follow in his steps. I’m proud of the success we mad this far. I couldn’t have gotten anywhere without the team and our coach we have to push us.”

“It feels good because out of all the athletes me and Maddy got picked,” Brooks said. “We work really hard and we love what we do. We just try to play smart and play hard.”