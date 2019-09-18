WCBI Player of the Week: Mooreville WR/DB Kha’sen Mitchell

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — He’s the man in Mooreville that can do it all.

This week’s WCBI Player of the Week honor goes to wide receiver, defensive back Kha’sen Mitchell.

Mitchell had a game to remember in Mooreville’s match-up against Belmont.

He had four total touchdowns including two receiving, and one rushing.

The cherry on top: a 90 yard punt return touchdown netting him 250 total yards for the day.

“I went out Friday just looking for a win,” Mitchell said. “I guess that just happened. I didn’t really didn’t plan to do that. I had like 8 carries. I just took advantage of every time I touched the ball. I’d like to thank my quarterback Dawson Phillips cause he’s going to get me the ball when I ask for it. He’s a big part of my player of the game, so I’d like to thank my quarterback.”

Mitchell looks to continue his tear as the Troopers play New Albany on Friday, September 20th.