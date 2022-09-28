WCBI Senior Expo healthy living spotlight: healthcare and insurance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Finding the right healthcare plan for you and your loved ones may take a little research.

Bell and Associates can answer those questions.

You can find them at the WCBI Senior Expo this Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church in Columbus.

Here’s a healthy living spotlight:

“As time passes, most people are finding themselves asking more and more questions about their healthcare and insurance.

How can I be sure I’m making the right health plan decisions? Will I be able to afford my meds? What if I need help in my daily life? At Bell and Associates, we are prepared to answer those questions and guide you to the plans that will work best for you. Your first step is deciding what you need. We’ll help you find the right insurance plan at the lowest cost. Medicare supplement and prescription drug plans, dental and vision plans, Bell and Associates will help you find affordable healthcare that suits your needs with some plans as low as $0. In addition to your primary care doctor, you can see eye doctors, dentists, and hearing specialists with low copays for most services. In fact, you can choose from hundreds of doctors and specialists, hospitals, and clinics, and urgent care centers. Call today (662) 260-4635 or visit bellinsuranceconsultants.com.

So don’t settle for a one size fits all approach to such important issues. Bell and Associates, all things financial.

It’s your money, your life, your legacy.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter