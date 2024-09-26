WCBI Senior Expo held at Columbus Place

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Steps on the road to good health. That’s all part of the WCBI Senior Health Expo in Columbus.

Dozens of health care professionals visited with local people during the healthy living fair.

“It is very beneficial because it gives individuals, families, and friends an opportunity to come to one place and see what all the community has to offer. From all different regions, not just from Columbus, but from Aberdeen, from Tupelo, from all parts”, said Sleep Disorder Center’s Director Derick Whitfield.

They shared expert advice, checked blood pressure and even had giveaways.

“I come out here to walk everyday, and I did not know this was going to be here, but I am glad that I came, and I am glad that I am here today. I got to see things and get my flu shots today. I also got to get goodies from other people and other companies that told me about what they do. I also picked up something about autism, because we have a church member that has a child that has autism, and I can pass this information on to them”, said Senior Expo attendee Pamala Whitlock.

Most of the vendors promoted wellness.

