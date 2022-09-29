WCBI Senior Expo is happening today at Fairview Baptist Church

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It is happening today. The WCBI Senior Expo is going on at the Fairview Baptist Church in Columbus until 1:00 p.m.

Get tips for healthy living and talk with care providers including Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle.

“Hello. My name is Madison Guyton, Director of the ambulance Service at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Golden Triangle. Don’t be afraid to promptly speak up to your loved one’s medical provider over falls, concerns of falling, or if he or she is unsteady or at risk. Keep walkways free from obstructions and clutter. Watch out for cords or wires in walkways. Use night lights to light the path from the bed to the bathroom. Keep a lamp next to your bed. Have non-slip flooring and mats in the bathroom. Have handrails for the toilet and tub. And ask for assistance if needed. Modesty is not worth a fall injury.”

