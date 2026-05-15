WCBI teams up with Vitalant for local blood drive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you were in downtown Columbus this afternoon, then you likely saw a big bus outside of the station…

That’s because WCBI teamed up with Vitalent for its local blood drive.

With the summer season almost here, many people will be on the road for vacations, which is why the organization is looking to stock up on blood before you head out.

When WCBI stopped by this afternoon, several people were already in the process of giving blood, with even more coming in.

Donors aren’t the only ones giving out, though – Vitalent is offering three $10,000 prizes for blood donors.

to learn more information on the next blood drive or how you can give, visit our website

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