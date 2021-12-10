WCBI to air special “A Titans Story: Mississippi Made”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s the story of two hometown guys who are on the biggest football stage.

On Saturday, December 11 at Noon on WCBI, we will be airing a special called “A Titans Story: Mississippi Made”.

It’s the story of two of Tennessee Titans rising stars, AJ Brown and Jeffery Simmons, and how their journey as rivals growing up in Mississippi from high school to college led them to be great teammates in Nashville.

Former WCBI Sports Directors Robby Donoho and Tom Eble talk about covering the players in high school and college.

Join us Saturday at noon.