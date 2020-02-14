WCBI’s Aundrea Self honored as ‘Agent of Change’ in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – She’s a leader in the newsroom and in the community.

Friday, our Aundrea Self was recognized as an “Agent of Change.”

The African-American Leadership Caucus in Lowndes County hosted Friday’s event.

Laverne Green Leech was the guest speaker. She was one of the first African-American women admitted to Mississippi University for Women.

This year, the caucus honored African-American women who have made an impact in the community.

Our Aundrea Self was one of the award winners.