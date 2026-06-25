WCBI’s Kealy Shields joins Mother Goose for annual Summer Reading Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – At the Columbus Lowndes Public library its anything but quiet on Thursdays.

That’s because Mother Goose is back to singing and dancing for the annual Summer Reading Program.

Every week, Mother Goose invites a special friend from the community to be a guest, and today our very own Kealy Shields stopped by.

Kealy read a book, did the hokey pokey, and even judged the annual stuffed animal race, where the green dinosaur won.

The Summer Reading Program is designed to get children into the Library and develop their love for reading at an early age.

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