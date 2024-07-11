WCBI’s Kealy Shields joins Mother Goose for Summer Reading

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The final week of the Summer Reading program at the Columbus Lowndes Public Library comes to a close with singing and dancing.

Mother Goose had some help from a special guest, our very own Kealy Shields.

Kealy read to the children and joined them and Mother Goose in singing a few songs and dancing the Hokey Pokey.

She also helped referee the annual stuffed animal race.

The Summer Reading Program is designed to get children into the Library and develop their love for reading at an early age.

More than 100 children participated today.

