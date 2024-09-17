‘We know how hungry they are’: Blake Shapen talks Florida matchup

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State and Florida come into Saturday’s matchup sitting at 1-2, both desperate for a win.

The doubt has started to build around both programs. Florida head coach Billy Napier is on the hot seat. Meanwhile, Jeff Lebby has yet to get a win over an FBS team.

“We know how hungry they are,” MSU quarterback Blake Shapen said. “They’re a really good football team.”

Neither team’s schedule will get any easier from this point forward. The Gators have the hardest schedule in the country. Meanwhile, MSU still has visits to Texas, Tennessee and Georgia ahead of it.

“We can’t look at the past. We have to move forward,” Shapen said.