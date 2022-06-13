Wear it Well, non-profit organizations, celebrates its five year anniversary

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A local non-profit celebrates a milestone for years of dedicated service to cancer patients and people enduring other life-altering events.

Through educational programs and makeover sessions, “Wear It Well” seeks to inspire and motivate men, women, and children going through adversity in their lives.

Today marks five years since the start of the organization.

Organizers hosted an open house and block party featuring food and other festivities at the Charles and Ruth Morris Home in Tupelo.

Founder, Katina Holland, says she’s ready for the next five years, “Five years hasn’t been easy but the number five means great biblically so by the grace of God we are still here five years later doing bigger and better things and preparing for the next five years.”

“Wear it Well” also provided four students who wrote an essay on the importance of volunteering.