Weather damage reported at Natchez Trace in Chickasaw County

(Courtesy of Linda Griffin – Chickasaw County EMA)

(Courtesy of Linda Griffin from Chickasaw County EMA)

NATCHEZ TRACE, Miss. (WCBI) – Here is a look at some damage in Chickasaw County.

Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin sent in images of storm damage across the Natchez Trace Parkway.

You can see several big trees down, along with emergency crews responding to clear the roadway.

There looks to be flooding along the ditch area also.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.