Weather Whiplash

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a stretch of highs in the 80s, we are starting off the work week in the 50s. A cold front passed very early Monday morning and will bring showers throughout the day. Good news is, we will dry out for Halloween. Wednesday will be our final chilly day before temperatures begin to trend up on Thursday and through the weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will fall throughout the day instead of rise. We start in the mid-50s but will be in the 40s by the evening. Spotty showers will begin late morning and continue to be off-and-on through the afternoon. They won’t amount to much, however, totals will stay below 0.25″.

MONDAY NIGHT: A frost advisory has been issued for our northern communities as temperatures will fall into the mid- to upper-30s.

TUESDAY: Clouds will clear out in the morning to set us up for a nice, but cold, Halloween. Highs remain in the mid-50s. Trick-or-treating looks chilly! Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-40s with wind chills a few degrees below that.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Bundle up! A reinforcing shot of cold air will push in Tuesday night allowing temperatures to drop into the upper-20s. Gusty winds will make it feel like the low-20s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be our last day in the 50s before a warming trend begins. On Thursday, highs return to the 60s and we’ll reach the 70s by the weekend.