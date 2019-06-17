Webster Co. Board of Supervisors re-appoints McCants as sheriff

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Webster County Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the resignation of former Sheriff Tim Mitchell.

The Board re-appointed Andy McCants as sheriff effective immediately.

McCants will hold that position until the first of January.

Sheriff McCants was first appointed by the court in January of 2019; however, that ruling was voided after Mitchell’s official resignation on June 12.

McCants said he does not plan on running for re-election in August, nor is he endorsing any of the candidates.

“I’m staying completely neutral in this, and I wish them all good luck. My only thing is I hope Webster County gets a good sheriff to continue on,” said McCants.

McCants will be Webster County’s sheriff for the next six months, and he said he has a few plans for the department in that time.

“Nothing special, I’m just trying to do the best I can for this county, re-organize the sheriff’s department and do the right thing for the citizens of Webster County,” said McCants.

The decision to re-appoint McCants as sheriff was also unanimous.