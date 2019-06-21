Webster Co. Supervisors demand payback from former Sheriff Tim Mitchell

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Webster County Supervisors want payback.

They said former Sheriff Tim Mitchell owes them big-time.

The supervisors called a special meeting this morning to discuss the litigation of former Sheriff Tim Mitchell for the salary he received while under investigation.

Tim Mitchell was arrested in December and charged with 12 felonies. He was booked into jail and given a $400,000 bond. He was also allowed to keep his job as sheriff with full pay.

However, he could not run the county from jail, so supervisors appointed Deputy Andy McCants as acting sheriff. McCants received a sheriff’s salary as well.

Mitchell was released to house arrest in January. He has continued to draw a salary and benefits.

As we reported on June 12, Mitchell pled guilty to 4 felony counts.

As part of his plea deal, the former sheriff resigned.

Now, supervisors want Mitchell to pay them back for the past 5 months and 12 days– over 45 thousand dollars in salary and benefits.

The board plans to meet with a Jackson law firm Monday to discuss getting paid back as well as any other court costs.

Mitchell will be formally sentenced in July.