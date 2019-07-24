The Webster County Courthouse is up and running

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Over six years ago a fire destroyed the Webster County Courthouse, scattering county offices and employees into temporary quarters. But now they are back together under one roof.

“It’s been 6 1/2 years since the courthouse burned down and when you have worked in a building for as long as we had worked in the Webster County Courthouse it was like losing a home, but we are so excited to be in this new building, and we are enjoying it,” said Sherry Henderson.

The county office building made room for some officials, including Circuit Clerk Sherry Henderson.

While she was thankful for the space, there were some drawbacks.

“If anybody had come in to see us you could tell that we were kind of squashed together. Desks butted up against each other. Basically, we could roll around in our chairs and go where ever we needed to go,” said Henderson.

That’s no longer an issue.

“Having all this room it just it’s wonderful. We have places for books to go, we have a workroom, I have an office, we have the outer office for people to come in, we have a vault, we just have so much room. We are filling it up really fast, but we are just so thankful to have that much room,” said Henderson.

Chancery Judge Rodney Faver is excited about upgrades in the new courtrooms.

“They have got everything state-of-the-art. We’ve got projectors that attorneys can put evidence up for us to view and the people in the courtroom. They’ve got a sound system that is outstanding. It is going to be able to allow me not to have to yell, the witnesses not have to yell. We just got everything that you could possibly want in a courthouse,” said Judge Faver.

Henderson does want to thank Choctaw County for letting them hold court in their courthouse while they were displaced.