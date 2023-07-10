Webster County deputies investigate homicide on Mt. Vernon Road

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County mother is dead, and her husband was charged with her death.

No one knows exactly what happened at the family’s home on Mt. Vernon Road.

Investigators said the emergency call came from an unusual source.

The Webster County Sheriff’s investigators said the 40-year-old mother was shot and killed. They have charged her husband with murder.

Sheriff David Gore said his deputies have never had a domestic type of call at that home.

“When I was on my way to that residence there, I knew we never had any reason to take a call there or be there before,” said Gore.

Gore said the husband called 911.

“He [Darnell] made the call himself, and when we arrived there, actually we arrested him without incident, and he turned himself in. He made the call himself,” said Gore.

Darnell Campbell was taken to the Webster County Jail Thursday night and on Friday he was formally charged.

Over the last six months, Gore said they have seen an uptick in domestic violence cases.

“Some of the other things we were working on are down. Crimes down, such as drug cases and theft. We have noticed it seems that we have gotten more domestic violence calls here within the last six months and within the last year more sex crimes,” said Gore.

Anyone can be a victim of domestic violence, and in this case, there are two victims.

Gore said many times, people don’t understand the extent of what their actions can do.

“I think today we just see people go to the absolute utter extreme, whether it be taking a gun or knife, a baseball bat, or whatever and just going from point A all the way to Point Z,” said Gore.

Campbell was released on bond Saturday.

