Webster County EMA retiring after 4 decades of service

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Webster County’s Emergency 911 Center Director is hanging up his headset after 4 decades as a first responder.

Jimmy McLemore took over Webster County 9-1-1 in 2008, after spending 27 years as a police officer.

McLemore has seen the agency through several changes in the last 14 years, including improved digital equipment and a mapping system that is considered by many to be the best in the state.

McLemore has also seen his share of lows, including a tornado in 2011 that killed 2 and injured 15.

He says the people he works with make the job worthwhile, and even though it’s serious business, he’s seen a few lighter moments.

“I had one child call me here at 911, and said they had a problem. Their mom always said to call 911 if you ever had a problem. And I said ‘Okay, let me help you’. And she said ‘I’ve got a math problem that I can’t work, and I need help. And my mama always said to call 911 if you need help.’ So, I set down, and I helped her over the phone work out her math problem for school,” said Jimmy McLemore, Webster County EMA.

McLemore’s last day on the job will be January 31st.