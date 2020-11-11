Webster County Sheriff making a lasting impact on department and community

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — In 2018, former webster county Sheriff Tim Mitchell was arrested on 12 felony charges.

Ranging from attempting a sexual act with an inmate, to giving weapons to a prisoner. His arrest left the sheriff’s department in a dark light.

But once David Gore took over as sheriff last year, the department has done a complete 180.

JC Smith joined the sheriff’s department in February and was recently promoted to chief deputy.

Smith said Gore expects the best of his staff.

“He’s pushed for all of us to be professional and respectful and courteous to everybody we come in contact with even if they’re in our custody,” said Smith.

Deputy Brandon Chaille said working with Gore is going quite well.

“I’ve never had a boss that was so supportive of their guys generally doing their job,” said Chaille. “Sheriff Gore is supportive he would back you 100 percent. He’s not a politician he is a sheriff that came here to get a job done and that’s what he’s done thus far. And everything that he’s ever said he’s going to do he’s done.”