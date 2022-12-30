Webster County Sheriff’s Office asks for meat donations

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget.

They are asking for venison and pork donations.

Sheriff David Gore said a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the community garden run by Webster County saves money for the jail and the taxpayers.

“The garden, the venison, and the pork we have been able to actually lower the budget, the food budget for the jail $10,000. That’s $10,000 that could be used elsewhere it’s not chalked up to the taxpayer’s accounts so we were glad to do that and actually the food is better,” said Gore.

Being a small department means an even smaller budget.

With the help of grants and the community, they use the money saved to fill other needs.

“If we save a dollar in the sheriff’s account budget, there are so many places in the budget it can go to. Trust me we don’t have an overrun,” said Gore

The sheriff said the community garden and other programs are a way to teach inmates skills that can be applied after release.

“You can give a guy a fish and he won’t go hungry that day, or you can teach him to fish and he won’t go hungry for the rest of his life,” said Gore.

The sheriff’s office credits much help to their partnerships in the community.

“Sansing Meat Services really supports the sheriff’s office in webster county and the things they do for us we really want to thank them because it’s been a big deal,” said Gore.

For more information, you can contact the sheriff’s department at (662) 258-7701.

