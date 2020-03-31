Wedding cancellations affect local vendors

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – What was once a dream come true is turning out to be a living nightmare for some people.

Weddings are an event many look forward to their entire lives.

They spend months or even years planning for them.

Madison Eschan and her fiance Harrison McBride have been engaged for a little over a year now.

For the past few weeks they’ve been gearing for up their big day – May 9.

“I was in denial there for a little while. I was like, I’m absolutely not moving the wedding, I’m getting married on May 9. It’s just going to be me and him, if anybody doesn’t come, they just don’t come. So, I was in denial for a pretty long while, and then one night I was just at peace with it, and I was like, you know what, it’d probably be best because none of our grandparents were going to get to come, and we both have both sets of grandparents, so,” said Eshan.

The ceremony is not the only thing the couple has had to reschedule.

“We had a honeymoon planned in Costa Rica, right after the wedding, and when Costa Rica went on full country lock down…” said McBride.

“They canceled for us,” said Eschan.

“Yeah, we realized that the plug was getting pulled on this one,” said McBride.

Postponing an event can have a negative trickle-down effect on area vendors like dress shops, caterers, and even florists like Petal Pushers in West Point.

Scott Reed started Petal Pushers 18 years ago.

Since then, he’s dealt with cancellations – a few – here and there.

“We’ve had events cancel but never something like eight events in a ten-week period cancel just back to back to back,” said Reed.

Although weddings are a big stream of revenue, Reed said the coronavirus is impacting his business from all angles.

“People aren’t even going to church, you know, a big part of our business are altar flowers every Sunday, and we’ve had people calling every week canceling their altar flowers because they find out church isn’t happening this week,” said Reed.

The domino effect of the virus is putting a strain on both the consumer and the vendor, but, both are choosing to remain positive.

“I’ve had clients that have called and ordered flowers just for themselves and I know they are only doing that because they love us and they appreciate us and they’re trying to help a little bit during this time,” said Reed.

“It’s nerve-racking, but we’ve been together for six years, so what’s seven,” said McBride.

Madison and Harrison have rescheduled their wedding for August, and they are looking into the possibility of live streaming the ceremony.