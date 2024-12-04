Wednesday night rain chances ahead of late-week cold blast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A milder Wednesday afternoon sets up rain chances Wednesday night before another cold blast of air arrives late week.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will steadily increase through the day as temperatures reach the 50s area-wide – an improvement from Tuesday!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers will move in from the west after sunset, becoming a bit more widespread and steady into the late evening hours. Rain amounts should average around one-half inch or less thanks to limited deep moisture. Temps should stay steady in the 40s.

THURSDAY: A few showers could linger in our southern counties early, but a strong front will sweep out the moisture by midday. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees as a chilly north breeze develops.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Friday will start frigid in the lower 20s area-wide as strong high pressure builds in from the north. The weather stays dry Friday and now most of Saturday ahead of the next system. Warmer air and better moisture build in Sunday, and rain chances accordingly will increase Sunday evening into Monday. We could see some storms with this as well, but the lack of surface instability looks to preclude any severe weather concerns at this point.