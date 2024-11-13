COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Throughout the evening, showers and storms will move across Mississippi. Hoping for some beneficial rain totals to help with our continuing drought.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms are going to be pushing through NE MS the rest of the evening and overnight. Timeline for the camera should be heaviest from 6PM-Midnight. Looking at most of the corner receiving 1″ of rain, some lucky areas could see 2″+. Stay aware of the conditions if you are heading and slow down a bit on the roadways.

THURSDAY: There may be a few lingering showers into the earliest hours of our Thursday morning. Most of the morning will be spent clearing out the leftover rain and the heavy clouds. By the afternoon, there should be a whole lot of sun in our sky! High temps will be comfortable, in the middle 60s. It is going to be chilly overnight, lows falling into the low to middle 40s!

FRIDAY: Maintaining conditions for the end of the week. High temps continue in the middle to upper 60s. Mostly clear, sunny, and dry! Chilly conditions again overnight, lower 40s expected late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Bundle up!