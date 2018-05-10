Week Long Course Teaches Law Officers How To Handle Suspects With Mental Illnesses

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Awareness about mental illnesses is on the rise, and that has put a spotlight on law enforcement officers, who are often called to situations involving people with behavioral issues.

WCBI’s Allie Martin tells us about one sheriff, who is doing what he can to make sure his deputies are trained and equipped to handle people with mental health issues.

In his two decades as a law enforcement officer, Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson has answered plenty of calls where a suspect has a mental health issue.

“PTSD situations, we have a lot of those,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Dickinson says people suffering from mental illnesses need help, not jail time. That’s why he recently sent one deputy for a week long course known as Crisis Intervention Training. CIT trains officers to recognize signs and symptoms of mental illnesses, and to take appropriate action.

“If we can talk to them and understand what they’re going through, we pick up on key things, the problems they have and the issues they’re having, trigger mechanisms we learn, that helps us deal with people so we can get them the help they need,” Sheriff Dickinson said.

Typically a chancery judge has to sign off on requests for mental evaluations. But an officer with the CIT certification can expedite the process.

“That gives us the option of getting them straight into a facility for some evaluation and it prevents us from having to taser someone, or fight them,” Dickinson said.

It also help keep the peace, ensuring safety for police and the public. Two more deputies will soon undergo the CIT class. Eventually, Sheriff Dickinson hopes all of his deputies will take the specialized training.

Sheriff Dickinson says the state reimburses Itawamba county for the training, once deputies complete the week long course.