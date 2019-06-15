Weekend academy teaches young men how to use life skills into the future.

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI)-The Johnie Cooks Foundation and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity teamed up to host the Boys 2 Men Life Skills Academy in Starkville.

Males aged from 8 to 18 years-old were invited to participate.

There were 9 stations discussing money management, bullying, interacting with police, respecting women, and dressing in a professional setting.

Event Coordinator Johnie Cooks says this prepares the young men for everyday challenges they can use into the future.

“If we can reach one of them today, my philosophy is if we can touch one person’s life that means someone else is going to be better and that’s what we’re working on,” said Johnie Cooks.

“I’ve learned how to tie a tie. I’ve learned about a lot of special men here and I’ve learned how to turn in application-a job application,”said attendee Ahmir Taylor.

Cooks says he looks forward to another event in the future.