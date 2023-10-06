COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The beginning of the month started off HOT! Now going into our first October weekend, fall-like feels are here! A drop in temperatures is exactly what we need. Maybe a good weekend to bring out the Halloween decorations?

FRIDAY NIGHT: This morning began with heavy cloud coverage and scattered showers. Once the front passed to the East and SE, rain dried out and the cloud coverage cleared away. Temperatures made it into the lower 80s this afternoon. But now, cold air is quickly moving in behind this front. Make sure to pick up warm concessions during halftime at high school football games. Temperatures tonight are going to be cool, dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEEKEND: FALL! HAS! ARRIVED! For at least a few days. High temperatures this weekend will only reach into the lower 70s. It will make for some cool SEC games in Mississippi, especially the Ole Miss game with a 6:30PM kickoff. Mostly clear sky conditions will allow for plenty of sun, but will also allow for temperatures through the nights to drop quickly. We are expecting overnight lows to the in the middle 40s. Sunday morning church goers may want to throw on a jacket before heading out the door.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are going to be heating back up into the low to middle 80s. Cloud coverage will be filling back in on Wednesday, with our next chance for rain coming in Thursday. Overnight low temperatures are going to be a bit more mild, ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.