Weekend split

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A slow trend to warmer temperatures. Saturday is best out of the weekend, with Sunday bringing in the next chance for rain. Potential for 60s next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Another high pressure will continue moving into the Southeast, temperatures will drop quickly. Overnight lows will reach the upper teens to lower 20s.

WEEKEND: Saturday is the day to get outdoors! Highs will be in the lower 50s and there will be plenty of sun in the sky. Clouds will fill in overnight and into early Sunday. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day, with a possible chance of thunder later in the evening.

NEXT WEEK: Lingering showers are possible Monday, but we should be mostly dry Monday afternoon into Tuesday as temperatures climb! Highs could push 60 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Another system brings us a chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday.