Weekend Sports Anchor

Weekend Anchor

If you’re looking for a unique sports experience in the heart of the Southeastern Conference,

WCBI-TV has an immediate opening for a Weekend News AND Sports Anchor/MMJ.

If you like covering high-stakes college games, passionate high school sports, and breaking

news this is the job for you. This job is the best of both worlds to begin your anchoring career.

You will be producing, anchoring, and covering sports and news across North Mississippi and

West Alabama.

We want someone ready to lead a weekend crew of journalists, produce newscasts, be a

creative storyteller, and be a conversational writer.

Journalism matters in our community and we want someone ready to tackle that mission.

WCBI’s next weekend anchor should be someone ready to grow and willing to learn.

Our candidate will need to have a can-do, positive attitude, work independently on deadlines,

and be willing to learn through critiques.

We also want someone that has news judgment to make editorial decisions independently.

WCBI’s next weekend anchor/MMJ will also be active on social media and generate content for

our award-winning website and ensure content is posted on the weekend.

This is a great market to begin your career. In north Mississippi and west Alabama, you will

cover every type of weather event, sporting events, and impactful community-based stories.

Columbus, Mississippi is a short drive from major cities. You can get anywhere from here and

that’s where we help our reporters go.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: • Must be able to shoot and edit independently. • Be

responsible for and executing live shots • Provide story ideas during editorial meetings • Write

and post multiple stories for broadcast as well as WCBI’s multimedia platforms • Anchor and

produce multiple sports and newscasts on the weekend shift, assign stories to weekend MMJ’s,

report as needed, and proof scripts • Fill-in anchor/produce as needed during the week • Report

as an MMJ during the week, as assigned • Manage time effectively to meet daily deadlines. •

Knowledge of ENPS • Available to work required schedule which may include nights, weekends,

and overtime as needed. • Must meet professional appearance standards as prescribed by

company policy. • Must be able to lift 25-45 pounds of equipment, as needed. • Must have a

valid driver’s license and a good driving record. • Punctual and able to communicate effectively

with co-workers. • Be courteous. • Be respectful of station property and the property of co-

workers. • Keep work area organized • Attend station meetings that encourage career

advancements/communication (consultant visits, staff meetings, etc.) and other duties as

assigned.

Education: Degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field preferred.

Experience: 1 year of experience in a commercial television station

Email your resume, cover letter, and references to News Director Joey Barnes at

joeybarnes@wcbi.com