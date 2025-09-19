Weekend weather maintains the same

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Forecast will not be changing much through the weekend. A cold front next week will pick up rain chances and drop temperatures slightly.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night lights are going to be warm and potentially wet. Scattered rain will be gradually drying out into the rest of the evening. Games will start in the lower 80s, dropping to middle 70s by end of game. Lows will eventually drop to the middle 60s. There is a chance for patchy fog overnight and into the early morning.

SAT/SUN: High temperatures will continue holding in the middle 90s. Clouds will be partly to mostly cloudy across the sky, with isolated chances for rain through the afternoons and into the evenings. If you are heading to any college games, consider packing a poncho. Light but can be thrown on quickly. Mild lows will maintain in the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The week will stick to above average temperatures, in the low to middle 90s. Rain chances will kick up heading into the middle of the week. A front will be moving through the Twin State region Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. This will help knock temperatures down closer to average, in the middle to upper 80s.