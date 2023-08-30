Welcomed humidity relief today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A north wind, thanks to Category 4 Hurricane Idalia, is bringing us dry air today and tomorrow. Highs will remain in the low-90s, but you’ll feel the difference! By Friday, humidity will return along with a chance for scattered showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures peak near 90° this afternoon but lower humidity will make a noticeable difference.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Low in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Low humidity continues with high temps near 90 degrees with increasing clouds.

FRIDAY-LABOR DAY: Humidity and rain chances return for Friday and will last through the holiday weekend. Temperatures return to above average on Labor Day.

TROPICS: Category 4 Hurricane Idalia is nearing landfall along Florida’s Big Bend. Idalia will turn northeast and move up the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.