West Alabama Works hosted a job fair for those in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – There are good jobs out there. That’s the message from West Alabama Works.

Wednesday they carried that message to Pickens County. The Regional Black Belt Hiring Tour made its latest stop in Aliceville.

West Alabama Works and other agencies are teaming up to connect some of the region’s largest employers with people looking for work or a career change.

Organizers say the employment landscape is changing from the way people look for jobs to the way employers attract new employees.

“I think the big thing is, we want people to know that there are lots of jobs out there. These employers have changed how they hire. And they’re paying more; the benefits are better, and they’re having those conversations: ‘what do our employees really need?’ And,”what’s important to them, and how can we take care of them and their families?” said Lauren Collier, West Alabama Works

The job search doesn’t end at the hiring event. Participants also signed up for the Career Connect system which can help them find their ‘fit’ with a company that may not have been represented.