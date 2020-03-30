West Amory Elementary teachers form drive-by parade for students

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Teachers at West Amory Elementary School were able to bring smiles to students’ faces during this unexpected break from the classroom.

West Amory Elementary teachers took part in a parade and drove by students’ homes, waving and checking on the students.

Some students and their families had signs thanking their teachers, and teachers also had their cars decorated. Teachers say the parade helps them to stay connected to students even though they are not in class.

“Oh I miss it so much, we have 23 smiling faces, I miss them very much, just being in the classroom just brightens you day,” said Kim Goldman, a first-grade teacher.

“I miss recess and I miss everything,” said Noah Goodwin, a first-grader at West Amory Elementary.

Teachers let parents know about the parade through social media. Students are able to continue their school work through distance learning apps.