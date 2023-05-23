West Lowndes 3rd graders achieve 100% pass rate on reading test

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – West Lowndes third graders are reading with flying colors.

The group of students had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading test after the first retest.

This is the school’s first time reaching this high achievement average.

The teachers said their students have worked hard all year and their test scores are here to show off all the work they have done.

“It’s a team effort. We have worked together and met and collaborated with one another with different ideas and strategies we could do to help our students achieve,” said Lesley Jones, third-grade teacher.

“One other thing that we are big on is exercising prudence. We are always mindful of our words. If we speak that you can do it, then they will buy into they can do it. West Lowndes third graders are reading with flying colors,” said Josephine Sherrod, third-grade teacher.

The teachers said they are excited to see their students grow in their learning as they move on to the fourth grade.

