West Lowndes High School rising senior honored for track championship

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors took a timeout from regular business to recognize a champion.

Supervisors presented Kerrigan Clark with an official resolution honoring her feats on the track.

Clark took top honors in the 100-meter dash in Division 1 A at the North State level and then repeated that performance by winning the State Championship.

Clark is a rising Senior at West Lowndes High School.

