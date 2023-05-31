West Lowndes High School rising senior honored for track championship
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors took a timeout from regular business to recognize a champion.
Supervisors presented Kerrigan Clark with an official resolution honoring her feats on the track.
Clark took top honors in the 100-meter dash in Division 1 A at the North State level and then repeated that performance by winning the State Championship.
Clark is a rising Senior at West Lowndes High School.
