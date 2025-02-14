West Point athletes spread love through Valentine’s fundraiser

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Athletes from the West Point Consolidated School District added some sunshine to some people’s Valentine’s Day.

The athletic director Brad Cox and Principal Dr. Temeka Shannon collaborated to make this happen.

The athletes sold songs to raise money for the athletic department and the 13th state championship football rings.

There were 25 slots open and all 25 slots sold.

These athletes practiced their vocals that is, and got their wardrobe ready.

They sang ‘My Girl’ by the Temptations and ‘Thinking Out Loud’ by Ed Shereen.

Dr. Shannon said this was a fun and sweet way to spread some love on Valentine’s Day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X