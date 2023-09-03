West Point celebrates 45th annual Prairie Arts Festival

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of West Point welcomed thousands of visitors today for an annual Labor Day Weekend event.

The Prairie Arts Festival has everything from bar-b-que and home décor to cake tastings and clothing.

This rainy weather didn’t dampen business at the 45th Annual Prairie Arts Festival.

Troy Gandy owns Johnnie Mae’s. He says the event was just what he needed to get his business off the ground.

“The Prairie Arts Festival boosted my sales cause it’s like a free advertisement,” Gandy said.” People got a chance to come and see me and taste my food. So it’s a win-win situation for me with that.”

Not only is the festival a major funnel for economic growth in West Point, but it also serves as a main attraction for families to gather across the country.

The Loves traveled from California to meet for a family reunion in West Point. The mother-daughter duo says the arts festival is a highlight of their southern experience.

“Something that I like about the Prairie is how it’s in Downtown,” said Soraya Love. “It’s right like in the middle of the community and everyone’s like really nice.”

Debbie Love says the event was so important to her relatives who are lifelong residents that they weaved the downtown festivities into the official plans for their family reunion.

“The itinerary that we have for our reunion, they put this on our itinerary,” Debbie said. “So as we walk around, we’ve seen some of our relatives in their shirts and everything. I’m enjoying the music, the festival, the people, the atmosphere. I’m having a really good time.”

The Prairie Arts Festival is a one-day event.

