West Point church opens warming shelter for those in need

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) The Mission Church is open for those looking for a warm place to stay.

They have 6 beds available and open between 4 and 5 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The church will be serving dinner and breakfast.

Director Cole Bryan said they will be open as long as the weather is below freezing and all are welcome to come in and warm up.

The location is 2494 East Church Hill Rd in West Point.

For more information, you can contact Don Cotton 662- 605-5040, Cole Bryan 662-701-9852, or visit their website at www.missiongtr.com.