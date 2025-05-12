West Point community brings in annual Cottrell Street Festival

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Steady rains couldn’t dampen the mood in West Point on May 10.

The fourth annual Cottrell Street Music and Heritage Festival carried on, celebrating community pride.

For a fourth year, the Cottrell Street Music and Heritage Festival brought West Point residents, families, and visitors together.

The event offered live entertainment, food, and a wide assortment of merchandise, along with fun activities for the family.

Those who came out said it’s an exciting time when they know the festival is coming to town.

“It’s a big thing for me because I was raised here, and it was nice to come back home,” Wondarly Fox said. “You can actually enjoy yourself by seeing old friends, family, and people get together in a safe environment.”

“It makes me feel good that they still come out and support the event, and support the cause for it, and support the vendors that are here,” Ben Harris said. “That means a lot for a vendor to still see people still coming out in the rain.”

This year, there were more than 40 vendors at the festival.

Chairman Margaret Shelton said she is proud to see the unity shown on the street where she grew up.

“When I was younger, forbidden territory, the only way you could get down here is is you have to slipping down there,” Shelton said. “But over the years, business owners came together and tried to give a positive outlook. After that, as you see the pictures and things on the wall. These are people who contribute to raising the standard for Cottrell Street.”

Festival organizers said they are glad to see the festival growing each year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.